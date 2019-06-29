Government Identifying Permanent Solutions to Water Challenges

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Government is looking to identify permanent solutions to the water challenges facing some communities.

“What we need to be doing as a country is moving to a place where we have control of our water sources and we are able to distribute our water in Jamaica in such a way that the people have water in their pipes.

“It might cost a little bit more than the trucking, but if we were to fix, for instance, a valve or a pumping station, something that you know has been going wrong for the last 50 or 100 years [then] 200 people in a community can get access to water as opposed to us having to truck,” he pointed out.

Senator Charles Jr. was speaking with stakeholders at the Manchester Municipal Corporation on Thursday (June 27), to identify sustainable solutions to address water challenges in drought-affected communities. He travelled to St. Elizabeth later in the day.

Senator Charles Jr., who was accompanied by a team from the Ministry, as well as representatives from the Water Resources Authority (WRA), National Water Commission ((NWC) and Rural Water Supply Limited, sat down with Members of Parliament and Councillors and other representatives from both parishes to determine the most comprehensive course of action.

He said that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has mandated that this matter be urgently handled in order to meet the needs of the residents of the affected communities.

He noted that while short-term solutions, such as the trucking of water, will be undertaken where necessary, the overall objective is to devise permanent fixes.