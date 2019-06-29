Senate Approves Public Procurement Regulations

Story Highlights The Senate, on Friday (June 28), approved the Public Procurement (Registration and Classification of Suppliers) Regulations, 2019.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who piloted the Regulations, said that they are critical to the operationalisation of the reformed public procurement landscape.

He said the measures will fully enable the Public Procurement Commission to fulfill its functions of registering and classifying suppliers; continuously assess suppliers for capacity and performance; establish and manage the activities of sector committees, among other functions.

The objective is to ease the process of doing business and ensure inclusiveness for a wide cross section of Jamaicans, including micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

In outlining the provisions, Senator Charles Jr. noted that Regulations one and two address preliminary issues, including defining certain terms, while Regulations three, four and five relate to the registration process and include a list of documents that are required for registration.

He further informed that Regulations six, seven and eight outline how applications for certain categories and grades of suppliers are to be treated; how the interviews of prospective suppliers and the inspection of their businesses will be conducted; and any change in classification they may want to make.

In addition, Regulations nine, 10 and 11 address the duration of registration; payment of registration fees; and outlines that a supplier shall not participate in a procurement opportunity, unless that supplier’s classification and grade qualify him/her to participate.

Senator Charles Jr. pointed out that the fees remain the same, as the Government is keen on stimulating the economy for growth.