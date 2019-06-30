‘Goals For Peace’ Football Finals on Sunday June 30

Story Highlights The communities of Rose Heights and Cambridge in St. James will contest the parish final of the ‘Goals for Peace’ football competition at Jarrett Park in Montego Bay on Sunday (June 30).

The competition’s the inter-community segment, which begun in February, will see Mount Salem and Anchovy face off in the third place fixture at the same venue.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of National Security’s Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III, and the ‘I AM Voluntourism’ programme, which sees neighbouring communities participating in football tournaments and social development workshops.

Regional Community Case Management Coordinator, Adenike Stephenson, said the principal objective is to engage at-risk youth in a behavioural change programme, noting that this and other outcomes were achieved.

“It helped with unity within these areas as, in some of the communities where you had people who don’t cross borders, the young men came from different sections and played together; so that was a welcomed effect,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Miss Stephenson urged persons in western Jamaica to support the four teams on Sunday, by attending the games.

“I encourage residents to come out and see the young men from their communities play. A lot of them have been seen as violent and at-risk, but they are young men with the potential to do well in the sport and do many other things with their lives. This programme is about giving them opportunities… so support them and make them feel good, which will encourage them to do more for their lives,’ she added.

Over 900 at-risk youth have, to date, been engaged in the programme with each receiving life skills training and benefiting from risk assessment under CSJP III in tandem with Peace Management Initiative Western.