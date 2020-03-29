Government Allocates $140 Million For Councillors To Assist In COVID-19 Fight

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $140 million to Councillors across the island to help in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to assist persons in their division who have been affected by the virus.

These funds, Mr. McKenzie said, will be used under specific guidelines set out by the Ministry, along with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service as well as the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

“The details of those will be worked out, but the benefits of this programme is to reach those in the various communities across the country who are affected by what is taking place,” the Minister added.

This was announced by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, at a press conference, on Friday (March 27), at Jamaica House, in Kingston.

“Local government is critical to community development and the councillors play a critical role in this fight against COVID-19. Therefore, the Government, through the Ministry of Local Government, will be making $140 million available to be used among councillors,” he said.

