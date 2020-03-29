Jamaica records 32 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica, over the last 24 hours, recorded two new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island to thirty-two (32).

The two new cases are:

a 70-year-old female from St Catherine with no travel history; and

a 67-year-old female from Kingston with a travel history from the United Kingdom.

Of the now 32 confirmed cases, twenty-one (21) are imported cases and eight (8) are import-related. Three (3), including the St Catherine female, 70, are under investigation.

Thirty-four (34) persons are under quarantine in a Government facility – not including the 140 Cuban health care workers who came into the island on March 21 and who are under quarantine for another seven days.

There are 289 persons under home quarantine – not including the residents of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon who are under community quarantine until April 2. Thirty-eight (38) persons are in isolation.

The island has so far tested 257 samples, including 61 that were tested for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections. Thirty-two (32) of the 257 tested positive and 221 tested negative. This represents a positivity yield of 12.5 per cent. Four results are pending.