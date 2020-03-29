Special Feeding Programme For Homeless In Kingston Begins March 29

“We will be providing on a daily basis, breakfast between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and dinner between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.,” Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said at a press conference, at Jamaica House, on Friday (March 27).

Noting that the Corporate Area is home to the largest population of homeless persons in the country, he explained that they will be hosted at four different locations: Cross Roads (Carib Theatre car park); New Kingston (Grenada Way car park); Half-Way-Tree (Bethel Baptist Church ), and in downtown Kingston (the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation car park).

Under the programme, the homeless will receive two meals daily from Sunday to Friday, and on Fridays they will also be issued care packages containing sanitary products.

“So, this feeding programme will complement what we are presently doing in the other parishes, where our drop-in facilities are providing daily meals and supplies for persons living on the streets,” the Minister said.

“We are also working assiduously to find a location, which we intend to put in motion early next week, where we can take some of these persons off the street, especially in the Corporate Area, on a temporary basis,” he added.