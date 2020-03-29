Prime Minister Calls On Gym Operators To Conform To Public Gathering Protocol

Operators of gyms across the island are being warned to conform to the country’s public gathering protocol, which allows for no more than 10 persons to be in their facilities.

They are also being urged to ensure that they are observing the other measures, such as social distancing, regular washing of hands and sanitising, which are all aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“So, gyms will be under the surveillance of the Ministry of Health to ensure that they are maintaining the social distancing, that they have the necessary sanitation practices to ensure that there is no spread in those areas, and if having reviewed their operations we form the opinion that we are not getting the cooperation necessary, then we will adjust the Order as necessary to ensure that there is no spread,” Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said.

Speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House, on March 27, the Prime Minister noted that there have been complaints about the operation of the gyms, and pointed out that this is an area that is very conducive to the spread of the disease.

“We’re encouraging people to still get their exercise. Exercise is important to building immunity. But gyms, in particular, are places where you have to share surfaces and possibly are operating in very close quarters,” the Prime Minister said.

“We are walking on a tightrope. We’re trying to keep the economy going along and we’re trying to prevent the spread of the disease. We can only do more if everyone cooperates,” he added.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who had raised concerns earlier, said gyms are places where people gather throughout the day.

“This is now an official appeal to the operators of all gyms across the country. We are asking that operations be toned down to comply with some of the measures that the Government is putting in place, as we respond to the virus,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie issued a similar appeal to the public to abide by the restrictions that are in place at public parks and other open spaces.

“The municipal corporations have been instructed to close all public parks, and we are calling on Jamaicans to accept and work with this, as we try to contain the disease across the country,” he said.