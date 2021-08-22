General public asked to set new vaccination appointments

Members of the public who have vaccination appointments for Saturday, August 21 through to Tuesday, August 24 (2021) are asked to make new appointments.

To do so, members of the public can contact their local health department or otherwise visit the online vaccination appointment portal at https://www.moh.gov.jm.

The only EXCEPTION is for persons who had appointments at the University Hospital of the West Indies and the Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre, which will resume their routine vaccination operations on Monday.

The change comes as the Ministry of Health and Wellness prioritises the vaccination of children 12 years and older with comorbidities and those 15-18 years old, as well as their parents, teachers and other education workers over the next four days (Saturday, August 21 to Tuesday, August 24).

Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures for COVID-19, notably, mask wearing; maintaining a physical distance from others; and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.