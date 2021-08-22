NWC’s Field Operations to Continue During Curfew Periods

Although there has been an announcement by Prime Minister The Most Honouarble Andrew Holness that there will be new curfew measures, the National Water Commission (NWC) being an essential service provider, will continue all field operations. This is to ensure that customers who are served by the utility company continue to have access to water and sewerage services.

The various NWC field operation teams will remain active so that all distribution, maintenance, production and related field activities such as leak repairs are dealt with.

Customers can also be assured that the NWC work crews will continue to carry out restoration activities to ensure that water is returned to communities in the aftermath of the impact of Tropical Storm Grace. It should further be noted that water supply is gradually being restored to communities across the island and efforts are continuing to clear blocked intakes even as the various teams monitor the impact of turbidity on several facilities.

Meanwhile, persons should note that the NWC’s Customer Contact Centre will remain operational during the no movement days, however, delays should be expected as the staff will be dealing with higher than usual call volumes.

While the company’s commercial offices will be closed on the no movement days, persons can visit the website nwcjamaica.com to make bill payments, interact with an agent using the webchat portal or send an email to customecare@nwcjamaica.com for a query to be addressed.

CONTACTS: Corporate Public Relations Department

876-929-5430/876-727-8054

Community Relations Department – Eastern

876-929-3540-5