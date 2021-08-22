Prime Minister Urges More Jamaicans to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Story Highlights Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is again urging all eligible Jamaicans to take the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, noting that most of the infected persons now hospitalised are unvaccinated.

Mr. Holness said the Government now has sufficient doses to inoculate a significant number of persons, and established measures to replenish the stock of vaccines.

Meanwhile, no more than 20 persons will be permitted to physically attend weddings.

“The unquestioned fact is that 99 per cent of those persons who are occupying those 700 beds …in hospitals, were not vaccinated,” he noted.

Mr. Holness said the science suggests that the risk of an adverse or fatal outcome from COVID-19 infection is “very low” for persons who are inoculated.

As such, the Prime Minister urges influential persons, such as entertainers and church leaders, to encourage more Jamaicans to take the vaccine.

He made the appeal during Thursday’s (August 19) virtual press conference, where he outlined new COVID-19 containment measures.

He noted, however, that hesitancy and reluctance were hindering a number of persons from getting vaccinated.

“I am [however] confident that for those persons who are skeptical, who are unsure but reasonable minded, that our reasoning with them will work,” the Prime Minister said.

Some of the revised COVID-19 containment measures include: no movement days on Sunday, August 22; Monday, August 23; Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29; Monday, August 30; Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.

Additionally, no funeral services will be permitted between August 25 and September 7, while only 15 persons, including officiating clergy, gravediggers, and undertakers, will be allowed to attend burials over the period.

Meanwhile, no more than 20 persons will be permitted to physically attend weddings.