Free Trip to New York for Manchester High School Choir

Winner of Television Jamaica’s All Together Sing Competition for 2022, the Manchester High School Choir, has been gifted with an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith and Consul General of Jamaica to New York, Alsion Wilson, surprised the choir’s Director, Oren Thomas, with the gift during an episode of Smile Jamaica on Monday (January 30).
“The first part of the prize is 30 tickets on JetBlue to the City of New York [and] rooms at the Hyatt JFK for four nights and five days in the city,” Senator Johnson Smith told an obviously overjoyed Mr. Thomas.
“You will be visiting a Broadway Show, you will be going to a studio, you will have ground transportation provided and you will have some appearances that will be organised for you,” she continued.
The group will also make a visit to the United Nations (UN) as guests of the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the UN.
According to the Minister, dates are being sorted out for the trip, to ensure the choir’s availability.
In an Instagram post shortly after the programme, Mr. Thomas said: “I am overcome with pride for my kids and pleased with the work we have put in, but more importantly, I am grateful for this opportunity.”
The Manchester High School Choir recently performed at the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast in Kingston, in front of Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.