RGD to Commence Printing Certificates Using New Security Paper

Beginning February, all certificates produced by the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) will be printed on a new security paper with enhanced features.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charlton McFarlane, told JIS News that the agency expects to start using the paper by the last week of February.

He said this is being done in a bid to prevent the documents from being forged.

The CEO, who noted that the special paper is not manufactured locally, said it incorporates advanced tamperproof technology and more than 12 security features.

These include the actual paper, along with the method of printing and the information being printed.

These will result in changes to the appearance of birth, marriage and death certificates issued by the RGD.

Mr. McFarlane advised that the issuance of certificates printed on the new paper does not nullify previous certificates issued.

“Once a certificate has been issued by the RGD, it is valid. It does not matter when it was issued. Once it was duly issued under the Registrar General’s authority, then it is a valid document. It does not expire, neither does it become outdated,” he further informed.

However, persons with certificates showing wear and tear are encouraged to upgrade these to the latest versions when printing begins using the enhanced security paper.

“Over the years, we would have made efforts to improve the security, integrity and credibility of our paper and around the information that is on our paper. Our recommendation is that persons upgrade, because what it means is that your certificate is more secure relative to the existing paper,” the RGD CEO encouraged.

Mr. McFarlane advised that all RGD customers and stakeholders will be given sufficient notice of this change to prepare them for the difference in appearance of the certificates that will be issued by the Department.

He added that the change will be of no cost to customers and, once in use, these documents can be requested through its standard and express service at www.rgd.gov.jm.