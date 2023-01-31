Interests of Developing Countries to be Advanced Through India’s G-20 Presidency

Jamaica’s interests and those of other developing countries will be advanced as a result of India’s Presidency of the G-20 (Group of 20 countries).

India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Runsung Masakui, gave this undertaking from a speech of the Hon. President of the Republic of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at a celebratory event held on January 26 at India House in Kingston, in observance of the 74th anniversary of the Republic of India.

“Under India’s leadership, I am sure G-20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order,” the President said.

Pointing out that G-20 represented about two-thirds of the world’s population and about 85 per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), she said that “it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges”.

The President cited global warming and climate change as the most pressing matters facing the world.

“Unfortunately, the poor bear the brunt of global warming more than others. Developing and popularising alternative sources of energy is one of the solutions. India has taken a commendable lead in this direction by giving a policy push to solar energy and electric vehicles,” she said.

In an interview with JIS News, the High Commissioner said that India’s G-20 Presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just “our G-20 partners but also our fellow travellers in the Global South, whose voices often go unheard”.

“Your priorities will be India’s priorities. Your voice will be India’s voice,” he said, adding that the concerns and interests of the Global South can be voiced through the G-20 platform.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, who attended the event, while lauding the cultural values of India, noted the country’s generosity.

“The people of India, especially during the COVID pandemic, gave freely to the world. These are some of the qualities that I believe we can continue to emulate – the brotherhood, love of people, and the humility with which they do things,” he told JIS News during an interview.

Dr. Dunn, who recently visited India, said the nation has made progress on the economic front.

“When you visit the manufacturing zones, you see a class of people who are dedicated to making their country strong. Those are some of the things that we can learn,” he added.

The event, organised by the High Commission of India, included the unfurling and hoisting of India’s flag, cultural items and the presentation of awards. It was attended by Indian nationals and well-wishers of the Indian community in Jamaica.