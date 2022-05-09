Free Health Checks On World Lupus Day, May 10

The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica (LFJ) will stage a free health fair at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew on Tuesday (May 10), which will offer various medical checks to members of the public.
The event is in observation of World Lupus Day 2022, under the theme ‘Lupus Level Up: Make Lupus Visible’.
The organisation is also inviting the public to wear purple on the day as a mark of solidarity with persons who are suffering from the debilitating ailment.
President of the LFJ, Dr. Desiree Tulloch-Reid, told JIS News that the health fair, which will include medical talks and displays, will be used to “draw attention to the problem of Lupus, and energise the community, policymakers, and the public at large to direct support and resources towards persons who are affected”.
“It is a great time to learn more about Lupus and to get other health information and checks as well. We will have an [awareness] walk, from our headquarters at 7 Barbados Avenue to Emancipation Park, called ‘Make Strides for Lupus’,” she noted.
Lupus, known medically as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, is a disorder of the immune system. It causes the system to become overreactive and produce antibodies that damage normal healthy cells, which can be life-threatening. While Lupus patients have an overreactive immune system, in most cases, they are not able to effectively cope with common infections.
“Lupus is no respecter of persons. You are not born with Lupus; it is not contagious, it is not cancer, but it can be quite a challenge. Lupus is a disease of the young. The average age of onset is 22, and it is everybody’s business. Everybody needs to be sensitized, because knowledge saves lives,” Dr. Tulloch-Reid said.
Sponsors of the health fair include the National Health Fund (NHF), Proven Investments, Dermatology Association of Jamaica, the Medical Association of Jamaica, Caribbean Institute of Nephrology (CIN), and the Pharmaceutical Society of Jamaica.
The Lupus Foundation of Jamaica is a member-based, volunteer-run, non-profit organisation in operation since 1984.
It aspires to improve the lives and outcomes of persons affected by Lupus through better awareness and deeper understanding of the disease.
Among its major activities are patient support and counselling, advocacy for access to care, and promotion of research in the field.