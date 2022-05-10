NWC working to restore water supply as unions take industrial action

The public is being advised that the Unions of the National Water Commission (NWC) have “without notice” taken industrial action to protest the process of salary review for the staff of the NWC.
The current industrial actions have caused island-wide disruption of water supply to our customers.
The Management of the NWC is working to maintain supply delivery whilst negotiating through the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MoLSS) and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service (MoFPS) to resolve the matter.
We will provide regular updates to the public as things progress.
The NWC craves the patience and understanding of the public as we work to restore water supply in the shortest possible time.