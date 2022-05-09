Public Reminded Not To Make Payments To Justices Of The Peace

Custos of St. Andrew, Ian Forbes, is reminding members of the public that the services provided by Justices of the Peace (JPs) are free, and as such, they should not be offered any payment.
He also implored persons not to “put undue pressure on the JPs” to sign documents for individuals whom they do not know.
“A JP is a voluntary position and there is no payment involved, so [persons] should not offer any incentive, any form of payment, or gifts to a Justice of the Peace,” the Custos said, during an interview with JIS News.
The newly appointed Custos said that where JPs demand or accept payment for their service, the matter should be reported to the police or the Office of the Custos.
He said that such reports will trigger immediate action, starting with an investigation.
“There is a zero-tolerance approach to unprofessional conduct by JPs, so once discovered, they will be brought to book. There is a process which we have to go through; we have a disciplinary committee, so they will be given a hearing, and deliberations will be made on the charges,” he said, noting that this could include recalling the seal or decommissioning of the JP.
Custos Forbes urged JPs to conduct themselves with integrity at all times to ensure that respect for the office remains intact.
“One’s reputation cannot be bought; there is no price for one’s reputation,” he stressed.
Recently, Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, called for persons of unquestionable character to apply to their parish Custodes to serve as JPs in order to increase the network of 6,000 such personnel across the island.
He called on pastors, teachers, and community leaders to get into the system, noting that being a JP is a “noble vocation”.