Flash Flood Watch Discontinued for all Parishes

The Meteorological Service has discontinued:
- The Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.
- Effective immediately.
- The Tropical Wave responsible for the unstable weather conditions across Jamaica continues to move further west and away from the island.
- Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicated that light showers occurred during the morning mainly across northeastern and southern parishes with partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon.
- The forecast is for partly cloudy conditions to continue tonight. Tomorrow expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, with afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across hilly inland areas and northern parishes.
- A Low-level Jet Stream remains in the vicinity of the island and a small craft warning remains in effect for inshore and offshore areas of the north and south coasts. Fishers and other marine interests are advised to exercise caution as sea conditions may deteriorate in strong winds and rough seas.
- A Low-Level Jet Stream is a narrow band of fast flowing air in the lower level of the atmosphere.