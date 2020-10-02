COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 1, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTE
|Confirmed Cases
|149
|6,704
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|66
|3,037
|Females
|82
|3,648
|Under Investigation
|1
|19
|AGE RANGE
|11 days to 88 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|6
|371
|Hanover
|1
|63
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|72
|2,511
|Manchester
|6
|292
|Portland
|3
|274
|St. Ann
|10
|273
|St. Catherine
|23
|1,530
|St. Elizabeth
|12
|176
|St. James
|7
|486
|St. Mary
|4
|165
|St. Thomas
|0
|361
|Trelawny
|2
|79
|Westmoreland
|2
|121
|Unknown
|1
|2
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|534
|79,506
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|4
|Results Positive
|149
|6,704
|Results Negative
|385
|72,741
|Results Pending
|0
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|5*
|116
|One was previously
under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|6
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|11
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|121
|2,112
|Active Cases
|4,386
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|12
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,589
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|129
|Patients Moderately Ill
|33
|Patients Critically Ill
|15
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|7
|Home
|4,165
|State Facilities
|5
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|481
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|406
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|809
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|149
|4,772
*Summary of Deaths
- A 79-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 71-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 99-year-old male from St. Catherine.
- A 94-year-old female from St. Catherine.