JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Coronavirus
October 2, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTE
Confirmed Cases 149 6,704  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 66 3,037  
Females 82 3,648  
Under Investigation 1 19  
AGE RANGE 11 days to 88 years  

1 day to 104 years

 

  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 6 371  
Hanover 1 63  
Kingston & St. Andrew 72 2,511  
Manchester 6 292  
Portland 3 274  
St. Ann 10 273  
St. Catherine 23 1,530  
St. Elizabeth 12 176  
St. James 7 486  
St. Mary 4 165  
St. Thomas 0 361  
Trelawny 2 79  
Westmoreland 2 121  
Unknown 1 2  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 534 79,506  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 4    
Results Positive

 

 149 6,704  
Results Negative

 

 385 72,741  
Results Pending

 

 0 61  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 5* 116

 

 One was previously

under investigation
Coincidental Deaths 0 6

 

  
Deaths under investigation 1 11  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 121 2,112  
Active Cases  4,386    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 12    
Number in Home Quarantine 20,589    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 129    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 33    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 15    
       
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 7    
Home 4,165    
State Facilities 5    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 481  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 406  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 809  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 149 4,772  

 

*Summary of Deaths

 

  • A 79-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  • A 71-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  • A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  • A 99-year-old male from St. Catherine.
  • A 94-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 

Skip to content