Custos Green Commits to Assisting COVID-19 Fight in Manchester

Custos of Manchester, Garfield Green, has committed to developing a coronavirus (COVID-19) programme in the parish to help spread the message in communities about how to control and fight the pandemic.

The move is in keeping with efforts by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, to engage stakeholders at the parish level in heightening public awareness and adherence to the COVID-19 infection-prevention measures.

Custos Green, who was speaking at the virtual COVID Conversations press conference on Wednesday (September 30) at the Northern Caribbean University in Manchester, said that the programme will be carried out with the help of Justices of Peace (JPs), as well as youth groups, the church, community leaders, among others.

“They will be trained to help with getting the message to the citizenry and to inform and assist everyone with their responsibilities in containing the spread of the virus,” he said.

He informed that he has already met with some of the JPs and they have pledged their support.

“JPs are right across the parish, we have churches in every community, we have youth groups. I am going to be meeting with them personally, face to face, and engage them to see how best we can work together to bring the message to our respective communities, at group meetings that we might have… and the church can also help to deliver the message during their service,” he noted.

Custos Green said he is also willing to assist the Health Ministry to implement, monitor and measure the level of compliance with the protocols in public spaces.

“The Government and the Ministry have put the best measures in place, but we all have an individual role to play to make these measures work and some of these include wearing our masks, maintaining social distance and sanitising where necessary,” he noted.

Custos Green commended the Ministry and the “very competent team of health professionals” who, he said, are doing a “pretty good job” in controlling the spread of the virus, helping victims to recover, and spreading the message on how to fight the pandemic.

“COVID-19 cases are on the increase and there is the need for all hands on deck at this time more than ever, and with the level of competence shown by our health professionals here, they enjoy my confidence and my full support for their COVID-19 response,” he added.