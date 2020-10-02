ITA Spanish Town Road Depot Closed for Deep Cleaning and Sanitization

The Spanish Town Road Depot of the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) has been temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitization following the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case at the location.

The location will remain closed until all staff have been be tested for the virus and it is deemed safe to reopen. This, out of an abundance of caution.

Persons requiring the services of the Spanish Town Road Depot are therefore encouraged to visit the Harbour View Depot located on St. Thomas Boulevard. Persons may also visit any other depot as is convenient.

Persons who are scheduled for testing at the Spanish Town Road Depot between Friday, October 2 to Thursday, October 8, 2020 are being asked to contact the ITA at 876-754-1900-1.

The ITA apologizes for any inconvenience caused and continue to encourage persons to exercise caution and follow the protocols established for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 Virus.