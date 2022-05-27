FLA Renovates Four Basic Schools

Four early-childhood education institutions across the island have been given a much-needed facelift by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

The agency undertook critical repairs and beautification works at the schools, which are situated in communities where the FLA offices are situated, on Labour Day, May 23.

The beneficiary institutions are Catherine Hall Primary and Infant in St. James; Mountain View Primary and Infant in St. Andrew; Discovery Bay All-Age (Infant Department) in St. Ann; and Mandeville Infant, Manchester.

At Catherine Hall Primary and Infant, where improvements were made to the play area, Vice-principal Kaye-Esther Malcolm, told JIS News that the work done was critical in ensuring that the institution meet the standard for certification.

The FLA repaired and painted the school’s swing set and monkey bars, restored and painted the obstacle course tyres, and placed gravel and sand at the play area. The team also painted the classroom partition wall.

“I am so excited because the FLA team did such a great job. This is so important because we are getting ready to be certified and the play area will play a big part in that because we have most of the things in place already,” she said.

“So, FLA, we are so grateful, and we are so happy that you are trying to make a difference and to bring this to a successful space.” Ms. Malcolm said.

At the Mountain View Primary and Infant School in St. Andrew , the FLA team did major works to restore the guardhouse, tile the school’s stage and paint a perimeter wall.

Principal at the institution, Michelle Robinson, expressed gratitude to the agency for partnering with teachers and parents to make the activities a success.

“We are extremely grateful to the FLA for taking on three huge projects for the school. All three projects are costly, and it was really difficult for us to get these done.” Ms. Robinson noted.

She told JIS News that the FLA was willing to partner with the school without hesitation.

“The FLA chose to partner with us, saving us a lot of money and helping us to build our brand, this brand of excellence. So, we’re extremely grateful to [the FLA] team, which came out in full numbers and did an excellent job. We have been blessed by the FLA and we’re extremely thankful for their support.” Ms. Robinson noted.

At Discovery Bay All-Age and the Mandeville Infant, the FLA teams marked and painted the pedestrian crossings.