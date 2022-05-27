Roadway from Bamboo to Browns Town in St. Ann to be closed for Drainage Improvement Works

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that effective Sunday, May 29, the Bamboo to Brown’s Town roadway, in the vicinity of the Bamboo Public Library, St. Ann will be closed to vehicular traffic. The closure which will be in effect between the hours of 8:00 am and 10:00 pm is to facilitate the installation of a HDPE pipe culvert across the roadway.
The drainage improvement work on Sunday forms part of a rehabilitation project that will be undertaken along that roadway over the course of the next six weeks at a cost of $6.5 million. As part of the works, there will be drain cleaning and drainage construction activities as well as repairs to the road surface.
Motorists travelling from Bamboo to Brown’s Town or vice versa can use the alternate route from Runaway Bay to Brown’s Town via Orange Valley. The NWA is advising all road users to exercise caution in the vicinity of the project and to observe the instructions of posted warning signs.