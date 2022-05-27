KSAMC Renovating Public Parks, Bathrooms

The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is renovating public parks and sanitary conveniences across the municipality.
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, said that the undertaking aims to improve access to and increase use of the facilities by members of the public.
He was speaking at Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree, St. Andrew, on Monday (May 23), which was the National Labour Day project.
Mayor Williams informed that among the parks to benefit from improvements are Maverley Park located at the intersection of Molynes Road and Washington Boulevard in St. Andrew.
He said the design for the works has been approved.
“The procurement process for the first phase of Maverley Park is 95 per cent complete, so we intend to start that before the summer… . It’s a very strategic location and we intend to renovate that park and make it a city park,” he said.
As it relates to the public bathroom facilities, the Mayor said that works have been completed in Papine, St. William Grant Park, and at the Stony Hill market.
“We are moving towards the Oxford Mall and the Coronation Market and [other areas] across the municipality,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mayor Williams said that the improvement works at Mandela Park will continue in collaboration with the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and other agencies.
“We have been having conversations with the NSWMA about the renovation of this park, so it was good news when we heard it was selected for the national project,” he said.
Work at Mandela Park involved painting, trimming and planting of trees, improvement of the sanitary facilities, establishment of a ramp for persons who are physically challenged, among other things.
The park is named in honour of South Africa’s first black President and freedom fighter, the late Nelson Mandela.