Field Hospital In Trelawny To Play Critical Role In Public Healthcare

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Falmouth Public General Hospital in Trelawny, Princess Wedderburn, says the new field hospital that is currently under construction there will play a critical role in public healthcare in western Jamaica.

The 36-bed facility is among four field hospitals being erected in the island to provide additional bed spaces in order to facilitate the treatment of persons with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking with JIS News recently, Ms. Wedderburn said that in addition to providing added space to treat positive cases of COVID-19 in Trelawny, the facility can also potentially serve neighbouring areas that are experiencing an influx of cases.

“It’s a real benefit to the [Falmouth Hospital] in that we will have more bed space, but it is not just the facility here, it’s the region or its environs that will be able to tap into the space if they are overflowing,” Ms. Wedderburn explained.

She outlined that the field hospital will also help to bring the Falmouth Hospital one step closer to becoming a Type B institution.

“The facility is a Type C, but there are plans ahead to upgrade it to a Type B facility, so all of this is aimed at getting to that,” said Ms. Wedderburn.

In the meantime, Custos of Trelawny, Hon. Paul Muschett, indicated that the field hospital is a welcome addition to the parish.

“I know when this pandemic is over, the building will continue to be a valuable asset to the parish. I would like to thank the Minister and his staff throughout Jamaica for all the work they have been doing to maintaining, managing and preventing the spread of this pandemic,” he added.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, attended the ground breaking and contract signing for the field hospital in September. The facility is being constructed by Rogers Land Development Limited and is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.