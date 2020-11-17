Craft Traders Benefit From Executive Leadership Training

Craft traders in three resort areas have benefited from the Executive Leadership Training programme, organised by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

The two-day training workshop began in March with representatives from executive bodies of craft markets in Negril and Kingston and continued in October with Port Antonio, following a break due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Licence Processing and Registration Manager at TPDCo, Sheryll Lewis, told JIS News that the training programme was developed to help executives of the 15 craft markets located across the island to become “better leaders”.

She said that each craft market has an executive body, including a President, Vice President, Secretary and a Treasurer.

“We have a training unit at TPDCo, so we sat with them and designed a training programme to cover the executives in these craft markets. So, we actually have had training in three resort areas thus far,” said Ms. Lewis.

She indicated that the training covered topics such as leadership styles, customer relations management and structure of the craft markets.

Ms. Lewis, who also has oversight of the Craft Development Unit at TPDCo, said that one of the main objectives of the Unit “is to train as many persons within the craft industries as possible in various areas,” that would have been identified as needing improvement.

The resort areas of Montego Bay and Ocho Rios will also receive training; however, the dates have not yet been finalised.

Meanwhile, President of the Rutland Point Craft Market in Negril, Salomie Morgan, said that the training was “very useful” to her, as it has helped to improve the quality of service that she provides to customers.

“It has helped us to improve communication with our guests and even ourselves as craft traders,” she noted.