Feedback Systems Being Rolled Out in Public Sector Entities

Feedback and complaint management systems, designed to resolve customer-related issues, are currently being rolled out in public sector entities.

These form part of the Government’s Service Excellence Programme to improve service delivery, with a focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

Since launching the Service Excellence Policy in July 2022, the Office of the Cabinet, through the Public Sector Modernisation Division (PSMD), has strengthened its partnership with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to implement the programme throughout the public sector.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Senior Director, PSMD, Danielle Jones Cox, commended the entities that have already established feedback and complaints systems.

She said the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has implemented a mechanism through which the public can provide comments and file complaints online.

Additionally, Mrs. Cox said the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has a portal to facilitate queries.

The platform also allows the public to provide feedback about the service they have received at the Ministry.

“So, these are some of the things that we didn’t have before, [which] are currently being rolled out,” Mrs. Cox said.

She also commended Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) for offering flexible service options to customers by opening select offices on the last Saturday of each month.

“Sometimes it is difficult for people who work from nine to five to access the services of the tax offices; sometimes the wait can be a little lengthy. So we are very proud that they have instituted this flexible service option,” the Senior Director added.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Cox said Ministries are conducting more customer surveys, so that they can “collect real time data, pivot and adapt very quickly.”

“So, we are checking in with our customers, and this is not just at the end of a fiscal year; but rather there are many Ministries that are sending quick surveys to their customers at the end of the delivery of a service,” she pointed out.

Additionally, Mrs. Cox said some Ministries are upgrading their physical infrastructure.

“So, the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service have done great work in that area. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has also done very good work in that area,” she pointed out.