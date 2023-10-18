  • Keyword

PHOTOS: USF Bellevue Hospital Community Wi-Fi launch

October 18, 2023
Health & Wellness
Photo: Adrian Walker
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (centre), and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Dr. Daniel Dawes (left), share a moment with trainee nurses during the USF Bellevue Hospital Community Wi-Fi launch on Tuesday (October 17) at the institution on Windward Road in Kingston.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (second right), shares a moment with (from left) Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund (USF), Dr. Daniel Dawes; and Bellevue Hospital Board Chair, Dr. Diana Thorburn, and Chief Executive Officer, Suzette Buchanan. The occasion was the USF Bellevue Hospital Community Wi-Fi launch on Tuesday (October 17) at the institution on Windward Road in Kingston.
