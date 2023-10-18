Child and Adolescent Therapeutic Centre for St. James

Thousands of young people are expected to benefit from the establishment of a Child and Adolescent Guidance and Therapeutic Centre in St. James.

The $110 million facility, being set up through collaboration between the Government and the private sector, will provide increased access to mental health services for youngsters in the parish and surrounding areas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, on Friday (October 13), toured the building that will be renovated to house the centre, which is located on Humber Avenue in Montego Bay.

“It is my pleasure to be here initiating the start of a well-needed Child and Adolescent Guidance and Therapeutic Centre in the western region. The mental health of our children, teenagers and adolescents is critical, especially in this post COVID era,” Dr. Chang said.

He advised that once the renovations are completed and the facility outfitted, there will be risk assessment and referral of targeted children through partnership between the Ministries of National Security, and Education and Youth.

Dr. Chang noted that the Government has secured an expanded staff complement, including psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers, who will be engaged to man the centre and provide the requisite psychosocial needs.

The Minister said the facility will provide an integrated service delivery space to address the mental health needs of children and adolescents, including those experiencing trauma due to crime and violence.

He pointed out that children exposed to violence are usually prone to mental and behavioural challenges.

It is estimated that some 22,600 children in St. James and neighbouring parishes need such support, Dr. Chang said, while indicating that only one per cent of the existing facilities in the western region serve those who require such help.

“This initiative is not just a necessity; it’s an investment in the well-being of our children and adolescents. By addressing mental health and behavioural issues early on, we can build a brighter and more secure future for the youth of Jamaica and reduce the long-term costs of violence,” Dr. Chang contended.

The Minister noted that the intent is for the centre in St. James to serve as a model for the establishment of similar facilities in other parishes across the island, as the Government tackles the problem of violence among the youth “head on”.

He said high-risk children and youth will be targeted, with focus placed on the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) and the surrounding communities.

Dr. Chang indicated that the management methodology being practised by the National Security Ministry, in support of the Inter-Ministerial School Strategy, will be bolstered by the development.

This, he pointed out, is expected to assist in treating adverse issues that may lead to violence producers and victims of violence.