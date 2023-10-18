PHOTOS: Salute to the Heroes October 18, 2023 Listen Culture Share Photo: Mark Bell Custos Rotulorum for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, places a basket of flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, during Monday’s (October 16) ‘Salute to the National Heroes’ ceremony. The event was held at National Heroes Park in Kingston. The Full Story Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays flowers during the ‘Salute to the National Heroes’ ceremony, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (October 16). Looking on (from left) are Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, and a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). The ceremony, which saw the laying of floral tributes by officials of the State and Government at the monuments honouring the seven National Heroes, was held ahead of the National Honours and Awards Ceremony at King’s House. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays flowers during the ‘Salute to the National Heroes’ ceremony, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (October 16). During the ceremony, officials of the State and Government laid floral tributes at the monuments honouring Jamaica’s seven National Heroes. Wife of the Prime Minister and Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, lays flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent George William Gordon, during the ‘Salute to the National Heroes’ ceremony on Monday, October 16. The ceremony took place at National Heroes Park in Kingston. President of the Senate, Hon. Tom Tavares-Finson, places flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Right Excellent Paul Bogle, during Monday’s (October 16) ‘Salute to the National Heroes’ ceremony. The event was held at National Heroes Park in Kingston. Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, lays flowers in tribute to the National Heroes during the ‘Salute to the National Heroes’ ceremony on Monday (October 16). The ceremony was held at National Heroes Park in Kingston.