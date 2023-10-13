Women Should Adhere to Screening Guidelines of Jamaica Cancer Society – Health Minister

Women should adhere to the screening guidelines as stipulated by the Jamaica Cancer Society and conduct monthly breast self-examinations, annual clinical breast examinations, and annual mammograms.

This has been emphasised by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who said that while breast cancer affects men and women across the social and economic spectrum, it is females who are more susceptible to the dreaded disease.

The Minister, who was speaking at the unveiling of a brand-new $47-million mammogram machine at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, St. James, on October 12, said that it is well documented that breast cancer is the leading cause of death among women, adding that it is important that screening is done at an early stage to find out if there is a problem.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We are happy to join the global village as we continue to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Breast cancer is among the most common cancers globally and remains the leading cause of cancer-related morbidity and mortality in women in Jamaica,” the Minister noted.

“It is important for all of us to reflect on the impact of this disease that affects our population so significantly. Although rare, men can get breast cancer too and as is the case with women… men diagnosed with breast cancer at an early stage have a good chance for cure. This month of observance provides the perfect backdrop for us to show support for women and men affected by breast cancer and to encourage screening and to learn of the technological strides being made,” he added.

The Minister argued that since early diagnosis and testing have been proven to save lives, the screening guidelines as stipulated by the Jamaica Cancer Society are that women conduct monthly breast self-examinations, annual clinical breast examinations, and annual mammograms, adding that if an individual has a family history of breast cancer, “then that places him or her in the high-risk group”.

He reminded that it is a common recommendation from health experts all the world over that screening for breast cancer start earlier, noting that if a first-degree relative such as mother, sister, father, brother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 45, then screening should begin at age 35 years.

“The general guidelines for breast cancer were based on women at average risk for breast cancer, and screening routinely can start at 40. We do clinical breast examination on women 20 years and older and recommend breast self-examination in this age group for persons at average risk. For people at high risk, the guidelines will vary. This is why, as Minister, I recommend that all Jamaicans get their regular check-ups every year to discuss their risk and get the required screenings,” Dr. Tufton said.

He pointed out that mammogram screening is currently the most effective way to reduce breast cancer mortality and increase the chances of survival.

Dr. Tufton said that the immediate goal is to get a mammogram in every Region and noted that another mammogram machine was recently installed at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Mona, also at a cost of $47 million.

“I strongly encourage all women to meet with their physicians and discuss their individual risks for breast cancer. Increased awareness, especially of family history and other common factors, can help save lives through early diagnosis and prompt treatment,” the Minister said.