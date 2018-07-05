Enhanced Accommodation and Equipment for Attorney General’s Chambers

Story Highlights Additional spaces have been created inside the National Commercial Bank (NCB) Towers on Oxford Road to accommodate divisions of the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Attorney General, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, in her Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on July 3, said the office spaces were provided following the refurbishing of the first floor, west wing at the Towers.

The section, which was officially opened on April 25, accommodates the Commercial and General Legal Advice divisions, Commercial Task Force, Human Resource division, Ancillary Staff, Administrator, the Head of the Transition Team and all members of the team.



“We also have an additional conference room, caucus rooms, sickbay and lunch room. With the additional space, we are in a position to also accommodate our increased staff complement,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte noted.

The Attorney General’s Chambers also benefited from additional resources such as a multi-function copier/scanner, two laptops, a desktop computer and a printer from the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and the Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project (FCGP).

The equipment will assist the members of the Commercial Task Force in carrying out their work more effectively.

The task force was established to assist the department’s Commercial Affairs division in providing vital legal advice to the Government on important strategic investment projects, privatisations and divestments.

The Attorney General told the House that her office is awaiting the handover of a new file manager system, “which is now in its final stages of development”.

“This will enable us to more quickly provide statistics and respond to various requests for information, as well as manage our work more effectively,” she said.