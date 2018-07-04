Finance Ministry Staff Take Boots to the Streets of Harbour View

Story Highlights The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service will take its community sensitisation initiative dubbed ‘Boots to the Street’ to the Harbour View community in St. Andrew on Thursday (July 5).

Boots to the Street was developed by the Ministry’s Communication and Public Relations Unit to engage citizens across the island in an effort to raise awareness about the work of the entity.

The representatives from the Ministry will be talking to persons within the Harbour View business community and residents in and around the area.



They will begin at the Harbour View roundabout and continue throughout the town.

In addition to highlighting the role of the Ministry, they will underscore the role of each citizen in helping the country to achieve its economic goals, in keeping with the theme ‘working together building a better Jamaica’.

Director of Communication and Public Relations at the Ministry, Elaine Oxamendi Vicet, told JIS News that the campaign, which began in 2015, is a two-pronged approach involving a “corner-side chat” with citizens on the street or in the market and a town hall meeting.

“We find that this granular approach augurs well for the Ministry, as it allows for face-to-face dialogue with citizens, and it also provides us with a good opportunity to clarify, edify and demystify where necessary,” she said.

She noted that “persons are usually receptive, and, as a result, we have found that, invariably, we create community ambassadors for the economic programme, and there is a greater appreciation for the work that is undertaken at the Ministry”.