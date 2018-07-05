Several activities for Independence Festival

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), speaks with Jamaica Festival Song finalist, Victor Richards (right), at the launch of the Jamaica 56 Independence Festival on July 3 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. The Festival will be celebrated from August 1 to 6, under the theme ‘One Love… One Family’. At left is Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill. + - Photo: M. Bell Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), speaks with Jamaica Festival Song finalist, Victor Richards (right), at the launch of the Jamaica 56 Independence Festival on July 3 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. The Festival will be celebrated from August 1 to 6, under the theme ‘One Love… One Family’. At left is Interim Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Orville Hill. Story Highlights Jamaica will again celebrate its rich culture and heritage this year, with the staging of the 56th annual Independence Festival, under the theme ‘One Love... One Family’.

Activities include church services; parish vigils; flag-raising ceremonies; a festival bandwagon, which is a mobile showcase of the best talents from the parishes in the performing arts; street dances; independence concerts and stage shows.

The Festival’s signature event, the Independence Grand Gala, will be held at the National Stadium on Monday, August 6.



The Jamaica Festival Song Finals will be held on July 15 at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre on Hope Road in Kingston.

At the Independence Festival Village to be set up at the National Stadium from August 1 to 6, there will be displays, a food court, lunch-hour concerts and a Children’s Village. Entry is free.

On Wednesday, August 1, the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition will be held at the National Arena, beginning at 8:00 p.m.; the Mello-Go-Roun’ will be staged at the same venue on August 2, starting at 8:00 p.m.; on Friday, August 3, the World Reggae Dance Championship will be held at the National Arena, at 8:00 p.m.; Kingston Reggae Night will be held at the National Arena at 8:00 p.m.; the Jamaica Gospel Song Competition will be on August 4 at 8:00 p.m.; and the Western Jamaica Street Parade and Gala will be held on Monday, August 6, at Dump Up Beach, Montego Bay.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, announced the activities at the launch of the Festival on July 3 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

“For the Grand Gala this year, the spectacle will be no less exciting than in the signature years. Come out and enjoy Independence Village. Every night there will be a unique show,” the Minister said.

“We will celebrate our music and other aspects of our culture, while we enjoy the indigenous foods. This will be a feast of creativity, and I am encouraging everyone to take out the family and enjoy the sumptuous meals that will be on display,” the Minister added.

Returning this year is the Spirit of Independence Competition, which invites businesses, parish/town squares to join in the celebrations by decorating edifices with the national colours, black, green and gold; bandana and company colours.

Media agencies (radio, television and advertising) are also encouraged to display the ‘Spirit of Independence’ through their content and promotional campaigns.

The diaspora is also invited to participate in the celebrations by submitting a list of their events, photos and videos to the organising agency, the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

Jamaica 56 Independence Festival will also be celebrated through fashion, under the theme ‘Bandana be Bold, with Black Green and Gold’.