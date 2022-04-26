Employment Being Considered For Homeless Persons

Employment of homeless persons is being considered as part of the programme of assistance to encourage economic independence and self-sufficiency among this population.
This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who said his Ministry is currently engaged in discussions with the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) in the undertaking.
“I have been discussing with the mayor on how to employ them… [and] already, some of them have been put to use and we will be looking at some more [options] to see how best we can help them to be responsible and earn a living while they continue to try to find somewhere permanent off the streets to live,” he said.
The Minister was speaking with journalists at the Wellness Day of Care for Homeless Persons held at the St. William Grant Park, downtown Kingston on Sunday (April 24).
The event was hosted by the KSAMC in partnership with several stakeholders, among them volunteers from the Kingston Parish Church, the Lions Club of Kingston, National Council for Senior Citizens and National Council on Drug Abuse.
Medical, dental and blood-pressure checks were provided, as well as HIV and COVID-19 testing.
A similar event is slated to be held in Montego Bay, St. James, in June. This is to be organised by The Board of Supervision.
His Worship the Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Delroy Williams, said other such targeted assistance will be provided as part of an ongoing programme aimed at providing assistance to the homeless population across the Corporate Area.
“We have and we will be having many more within the City of Kingston… . There are various programmes that we have and many of our programmes are aimed at transitioning homeless persons into the world of work and to provide training also,” he informed.