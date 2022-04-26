Plans In Place For Road Repairs In St. Andrew West Rural

More than 10 roadways in St. Andrew West Rural are going through the procurement process for rehabilitation, according to Member of Parliament for the constituency, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.
In an interview with JIS News, the Member of Parliament reported that Long Lane to the Temple Hall road is in the “process right now” for rehabilitation, and Stony Hill to Parks Road is also “in train to be done.”
She added that the Temple Hall to Lawrence Tavern and Glengoffe roads will be given attention as well. “The roads are going through the procurement process right now, and by the end of May, we should see some work happening in the constituency,” she said.
Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn further added that the roads are in “deplorable condition”, but she is aware of their condition as she drives on them and is “constantly lobbying” on behalf of the residents.
The MP also underscored that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused “great stress”, and a lot of funding had to go into the “pandemic in various ways, and a lot of things that should have happened in constituencies did not happen in the last two years, so we are almost catching up at this time,” she said.
She said it is the rainy season and the roads have further deteriorated, and “I am asking persons in my constituency to be patient”, as a programme is being put in place “right now, to patch out all of the bad areas”.