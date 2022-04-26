Stakeholders Invited To Join JIPO In Celebrating IP Week

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, is encouraging stakeholders to join the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) as it celebrates Intellectual Property (IP) week.
Speaking at the official launch on Monday (April 25), Dr. Dunn said he is pleased that JIPO continues to educate persons, especially youth, on the importance of IP.
“Our youth are creative and innovative; however, not many of them are aware of the importance of protecting their work or how to do so. I am, therefore, encouraging persons of all ages to join JIPO as they celebrate IP week, as there is much benefit to be gained,” he said.
He argued that the week of activities will allow persons to focus on the value of IP rights, so that “we can bring our creativity and ideations to the economies of the developing world”.
“The week of activities will engage and sensitise persons on the value of IP rights and how they can generate income from their IPs. The activities will also facilitate conversations on the protection of one’s original work,” Minister Dunn shared.
“We have come a long way with protecting the work of others, and so this week will create an opportunity for us to be a part of the global community to protect the intellectual work of Jamaicans,” he added.
He commended JIPO for its dedication over the years, and for fulfilling its mandate of administering IP systems in Jamaica.
“They have been working tirelessly to sensitise Jamaicans on how to monetise their IP and to foster a robust IP ecosystem that will lead to an increase in innovation, competitiveness, and growth,” he added.
Dr. Dunn said the Ministry will continue to work with JIPO to highlight the importance of IP to economic development and will continue to promote and encourage persons to protect their work.
For more information on the activities for IP week, persons can visit the JIPO website at https://www.jipo.gov.jm/.