Educators Awarded For Outstanding Service

One hundred educators and stakeholders have been awarded by the Jamaica Teachers’ Association, St. Ann chapter, for their outstanding contribution to the sector.

The ceremony was held recently under the theme ‘Excellence in Education… Doing It despite the Odds’.

Thirty persons, including retired teachers and stakeholders, who work to improve the education sector received the platinum award, while 48 persons were conferred with the diamond award.

Thirty Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) students, as well as student teachers, also received awards for outstanding academic performance.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, who gave greetings at the virtual event, applauded the recipients for their excellent service to the education sector.

“I want to say a big thank you to all who have contributed to the excellent work in various fields being acknowledged and celebrated today. On behalf of the education sector as a whole and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in particular, I join in extending heartiest congratulations. You have served your country and your people well,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Jamaica Diaspora Education Task Force, Dr. Dwayne Dyce, who delivered the keynote address, hailed education as the pathway to attaining excellence.

Dr. Dyce noted that excellence is a daily, never-ending journey critical to gaining efficiency in education and in learning.

“Excellence has right in the centre of it, eminence; it has qualities being made; it is also linked to quality assurance and quality control. It is also linked to the benchmarking of educational institutions or educational systems,” he pointed out.

The Chairman said that in order for teachers and students to attain excellence, opportunities should be created for them to maximise their potential.

“You cannot expect teachers or students to be excellent if you are not exposing them to do the things you want them to do excellently, and that’s what we are supposed to be doing with students and doing with teachers. Giving them opportunities, so that they become excellent, because excellence is a habit. It is what you do on a regular basis,” he argued.

He added that society should strive to cultivate a culture of excellence “in our homes, in our schools and in our workplaces”.

Dr. Dyce said that teacher quality is hinged on the success of students and advised educators to focus on continuous professional development.

He congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to continue to serve.