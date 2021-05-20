COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|100
|47,672
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|53
|26,653
|Males
|44
|21,013
|Under Investigation
|3
|6
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 92 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|4
|2,602
|Hanover
|1
|1,267
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|22
|13,388
|Manchester
|6
|2,863
|Portland
|1
|1,539
|St. Ann
|0
|3,081
|St. Catherine
|16
|9,396
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|1,921
|St. James
|21
|4,539
|St. Mary
|6
|1,525
|St. Thomas
|2
|1,890
|Trelawny
|8
|1,626
|
Westmoreland
|7
|2,035
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|90
|5
|5
|100
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|43,566
|1,748
|2,358
|47,672
|NEGATIVE today
|842
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|623
|1,465
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|241,130
|71,866
|312,996
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|932
|5
|628
|1,565
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|284,696
|1,748
|74,224
|360,668
|Positivity Rate[1]
|10.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|10*
|902
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|132
|Deaths under investigation
|5
|139
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|113
|23,643
|
Active Cases
|100
|22,766
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|7
|Number in Home Quarantine
|26,442
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|180
|Patients Moderately Ill
|42
|Patients Critically Ill
|13
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|4
|Home
|22,580
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,531
|Imported
|0
|930
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,249
|Under Investigation
|100
|41,726
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS: (February 9-May 18, 2021)
- A 71 year old male from St James
- A 56 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- An 86 year old female from Manchester
- A 63 year old male from Manchester
- A 76 year old male from Manchester
- A 52 year old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
- An 86 year old female from Manchester
- An 85 year old male from Manchester
- A 70 year old female from Manchester
- An 80 year old male from Manchester
+These deaths recorded in Manchester occurred between February and May 2021.