COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), in discussion with (from left) High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui; and President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bioprist Group, Dr. Guna Muppuri. Occasion was a virtual signing ceremony on Tuesday (May 18) for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see the University of the West Indies (UWI) and Bioprist Group partnering on an initiative to expand Jamaica’s health tourism and medical education offerings.

