COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Coronavirus
May 20, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 100 47,672
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 53 26,653
Males 44 21,013
Under Investigation 3 6
AGE RANGE 1 year to 92 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 4 2,602
Hanover 1 1,267
Kingston & St. Andrew 22 13,388
Manchester 6 2,863
Portland 1 1,539
St. Ann 0 3,081
St. Catherine 16 9,396
St. Elizabeth 6 1,921
St. James 21 4,539
St. Mary 6 1,525
St. Thomas 2 1,890
Trelawny 8 1,626
 

Westmoreland

 7 2,035
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 90 5 5 100
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 43,566 1,748 2,358 47,672
NEGATIVE today

 

 842 All negatives are included in PCR tests 623 1,465
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 241,130 71,866 312,996
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 932 5 628 1,565
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 284,696 1,748 74,224 360,668
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 10.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 10*

 

 902
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0

 

 132
Deaths under investigation 5 139
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 113 23,643
 

 

Active Cases

 100 22,766
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 7  
Number in Home Quarantine 26,442  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 180  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 42  
Patients Critically Ill 13  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 4  
Home 22,580  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,531
Imported 0 930
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,249
Under Investigation 100 41,726
Workplace Cluster 0 236

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS: (February 9-May 18, 2021)

  • A 71 year old male from St James
  • A 56 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • An 86 year old female from Manchester
  • A 63 year old male from Manchester
  • A 76 year old male from Manchester
  • A 52 year old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
  • An 86 year old female from Manchester
  • An 85 year old male from Manchester
  • A 70 year old female from Manchester
  • An 80 year old male from Manchester

+These deaths recorded in Manchester occurred between February and May 2021.

 

 

