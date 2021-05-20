Intersection of St. Georges Street and Victoria Avenue in Buff Bay to be closed this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that the intersection of St. Georges Street and Victoria Avenue in Buff Bay, Portland, will be closed this weekend. The roadway will be closed to facilitate the installation of culvert pipes as part of the Buff Bay Drainage Improvement Programme. The closure will commence on Friday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. and is scheduled to continue until 5:00 a.m Monday, May 24.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says the planned works form part of a larger programme that is meant to curb inundation issues in the vicinity of Seawaves Plaza and the Buff Bay market. He says the project, valued at over $46 million dollars, will see the rehabilitation of the drainage network in the area and, once completed, should help to mitigate flooding. Mr. Shaw further stated that once this phase of work is done, the project will be approximately ninety percent completed.

The alternative route for motorists travelling towards Port Antonio is Francis Avenue onto Lynch Avenue and continue onto Victoria Avenue. The reverse will obtain for motorists travelling in the opposite direction.

The NWA is advising persons to exercise caution if they have to be on the road during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.