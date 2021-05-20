Flexible Work Arrangements Have Positive Impact On Labour Market

Chief Director of Industrial Relations at the Ministry of Labour & Social Security (MLSS), Michael Kennedy, says widespread adoption of flexible work arrangements by local employers continues to impact Jamaica’s labour market positively.

Speaking during a Labour Talks virtual panel discussion on Wednesday, May 19, Mr. Kennedy cited the many benefits of businesses adopting flexi-work arrangements.

He pointed out that in addition to increased productivity and employee opportunities, flexible work arrangements have also been playing a hand in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

“It is better to work remotely or flexible, because it assists in decreasing the chances of spreading the virus. That is the real issue and also a reason why persons are engaging in this flexible work arrangement now,” Mr. Kennedy said.

“So, a flexible work arrangement from the MLSS can surely benefit both the worker and the employer. There is no doubt about that,” he added.

He pointed out that although its adoption continues to be a “work in progress” for some institutions, flexible work arrangements are here to stay in Jamaica and should be embraced.

In the meantime, Acting Head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute (HSLSI), Lauren Marsh, indicated that the HSLSI and the MLSS have collaborated on a research project on COVID-19’s impact on Jamaican workers.

Mr. Marsh said given the pandemic, workers are more receptive of flexible work arrangements.

“This means that flexi-work is here to stay, because the younger generation has embraced this concept and, therefore, I predict this is how the workforce and labour market will be structured going forward,” he added.

He said there now needs to be greater sensitisation and consultation for employees as it pertains to flexible work arrangements, given that there are low to middle-income workers who continue to be unfamiliar with the concept.

“Also, I see where there is a great need for technical support, especially for employers, in drafting policies. I believe we [as a country] need to indulge in some kind of campaign or some initiative to assist employers in how to draft flexible work arrangement policies,” Mr. Marsh said.

“There needs to be that particular kind of support, and for workers, there needs to be greater sensitisation and training… as to what exactly are flexible working arrangements,” he added.