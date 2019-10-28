PHOTOS: Education State Minister Attends ‘Keeping Abreast’ Luncheon Education October 27, 2019 Photo: Mark Bell Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (centre), enjoys a light moment with Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Chairman, Earl Jarrett (right), during the annual ‘Keeping Abreast’ luncheon held at the offices of the JCS in Kingston on October 24. Looking on is Superintendent Minister for the Jamaica Methodist District Coke Circuit of Churches, Rev. Bosworth Mullings.The lucheon, hosted jointly by the JCS and Jamaica Reach to Recovery, forms part of activities marking Cancer Awareness Month during October. PHOTOS: Education State Minister Attends ‘Keeping Abreast’ Luncheon JIS News | Presented by: Related PHOTOS: Education State Minister Addresses Calabar Old Boys’ Association’s National Student Athlete Summit Related Rainwater Harvesting Systems to be Installed at 30 Additional Schools Related Education Officers’ Roles Being Revamped Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), speaks with National Dance Theatre Company Director, Bert Rose (left), during the annual ‘Keeping Abreast’ luncheon held at the offices of the JCS in Kingston on October 24. Looking on is JCS Executive Member, Deloris Cooper. The lucheon, hosted jointly by the JCS and Jamaica Reach to Recovery, forms part of activities marking Cancer Awareness Month during October. Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), exchanges greetings with Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Chairman, Earl Jarrett, at the annual ‘Keeping Abreast’ luncheon held at the offices of the JCS in Kingston on October 24. The event, hosted jointly by the JCS and Jamaica Reach to Recovery, forms part of activities marking Cancer Awareness Month during October. Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (centre), enjoys a light moment with Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Chairman, Earl Jarrett (right), during the annual ‘Keeping Abreast’ luncheon held at the offices of the JCS in Kingston on October 24. Looking on is Superintendent Minister for the Jamaica Methodist District Coke Circuit of Churches, Rev. Bosworth Mullings.The lucheon, hosted jointly by the JCS and Jamaica Reach to Recovery, forms part of activities marking Cancer Awareness Month during October.