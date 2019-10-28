JIS News
home » JIS News » Education

PHOTOS: Education State Minister Addresses Calabar Old Boys’ Association’s National Student Athlete Summit

Education
October 27, 2019

 

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Hon. Alando Terrelonge, addresses the Calabar Old Boys’ Association’s National Student Athlete Summit, at the event’s opening ceremony on Friday (Oct. 25), at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston.​
Y. Hutchinson Photos