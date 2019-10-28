Minister Shaw Commends Focus on Small Business at Health, Home and Garden Expo

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, has hailed organisers of the Health, Home and Garden Expo (HHG), for highlighting the small business sector.

He said that the focus is in keeping with the Government’s emphasis on the development of Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSME) as a key driver of growth.

Minister Shaw said the expo, presented by Health Home and Garden (HHG) Magazine, provides a “launching pad” for new businesses and a boost to established ones.

“The platform created by the HHG Expo can serve as an inspiration to budding entrepreneurial minds to seek out niches for which they can start providing a service or product,” he added.

Minister Shaw was delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 2019 staging of the event at the National Arena, Kingston on October 24.

The three-day family friendly event, from October 25 to 27, includes various booth displays, gardening and decorating workshops, health and wellness checks, artist village, cooking demonstrations, live entertainment and more.

Mr. Shaw commended HHG Magazine for having the “foresight and vision” to fuse health with family-focused entertainment, while providing important information geared toward helping “our families to live wholesome lives”.

“I am quite pleased that your team saw the need to help drive home the message of wellness and healthy living, given Jamaica’s quest, through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, for healthy lifestyles,” he noted.