PHOTOS: Floral Tribute for Sir Donald Sangster

October 28, 2019
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pearnel Charles, lays a floral tribute in commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s second Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 26.
Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, Julian Robinson, lays a wreath at the shrine of late former Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 26. The occasion was the mark the 108th anniversary of the birth of Sir Donald, who was Jamaica’s second Prime Minister.
President of the Senate, Thomas Tavares- Finson, lays a floral tribute in commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the birth of Jamaica’s second Prime Minister, Sir Donald Sangster, at National Heroes Park in Kingston on October 26.