PHOTOS: Floral Tribute for Sir Donald Sangster

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw (second right), examines castor bean seeds in the refurbished seed bank at the Bodles Research Station in St. Catherine, during the official handover of the facility on Wednesday (October 23). From left are Country Representative for the Caribbean Agricultural and Research Development Institute (CARDI), Dr. Gregory Robin; irrigation officer at Bodles, Robert Lewars; Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Representative, Therese Turner-Jones; and Chief Plant Breeding Officer, Bodles, Alex Sybron.

