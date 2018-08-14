Education Ministry Stages Sensitisation Sessions for Parents

The Hon. Senator Ruel Reid, CD, Minister of Education, Youth and Information. + - Photo: JIS Photo The Hon. Senator Ruel Reid, CD, Minister of Education, Youth and Information. Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be staging a series of sensitisation sessions for parents, which are aimed at increasing their involvement in their children’s learning and broader educational policy initiatives.

Four sessions are scheduled with the first to be held on Thursday (August 16) at the Karram Speid Auditorium at the Merl Grove High School in St. Andrew beginning at 4:00 p.m. to cover regions one and two.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry said that the sensitisation and consultation sessions are in recognition of the importance of parental input in advancing the education agenda and the achievement of high quality educational outcomes. Discussions will therefore seek to inform parents about critical matters relating to the Ministry’s policies, programmes and initiatives.



Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, and other officials from the Ministry will be on hand to address a range of matters including the no tuition-fee policy and parents’ contributions; provisions for students, who are beneficiaries of the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH); the expanded pilot rural transportation project; and the K-13 Strategy.

Other areas for discussion are the implementation of the National Standards Curriculum (NSC), the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) as well as the National School Leaving Certificate.

Principals are encouraged to activate the network of Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) bodies in their respective schools in order to ensure full participation in the meetings.

The schedule for the other sessions are: Montego Bay High School Auditorium, St. James, at 2:30 p.m on August 23 for region four; Glenmuir High School Auditorium in Clarendon on August 28 starting at 4:00 p.m. covering regions 5 and 6; and York Castle High School Auditorium in St. Ann on August 29 starting at 4:00 p.m for region three.