Works of Talented Artists on Display

Permanent Secretary in the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (2nd left), along with (from left): Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2018, Ackera Gowie, and Director, Corporate Services, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Elizabeth Smith, view a self-portrait done by Artist and Musician, Patrick Kitson (right). Occasion was the official opening of the Visual Arts Exhibition at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, on August 12. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Permanent Secretary in the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Ministry, Denzil Thorpe (2nd left), along with (from left): Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2018, Ackera Gowie, and Director, Corporate Services, Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Elizabeth Smith, view a self-portrait done by Artist and Musician, Patrick Kitson (right). Occasion was the official opening of the Visual Arts Exhibition at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, on August 12. Story Highlights The works of 45 talented Jamaican artists who participated in the annual Jamaica Visual Arts Competition and Exhibition are on display at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Port Royal Street, downtown Kingston.

The exhibition, which was launched on Sunday (August 12) by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), will be opened to the public for viewing August 13 to August 31, from Mondays to Fridays, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

It features the award-winning works of artists 19 years and older in the categories of painting, photography, drawing, collage, print making, textiles and fibre arts and sculpture/assemblage. There is also an exhibition by Master Pen and Ink Artist, Patrick Kitson, titled ‘Patrick Kitson: The Definite Collection 2018’.



The works of 45 talented Jamaican artists who participated in the annual Jamaica Visual Arts Competition and Exhibition are on display at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Port Royal Street, downtown Kingston.

The exhibition, which was launched on Sunday (August 12) by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), will be opened to the public for viewing August 13 to August 31, from Mondays to Fridays, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

It features the award-winning works of artists 19 years and older in the categories of painting, photography, drawing, collage, print making, textiles and fibre arts and sculpture/assemblage. There is also an exhibition by Master Pen and Ink Artist, Patrick Kitson, titled ‘Patrick Kitson: The Definite Collection 2018’.

Mr. Kitson, who has been practising art professionally for over 30 years, beginning as a Graphic Designer in the mid-1980s, is also a skilled musician and writer. He wrote and arranged the song, ‘Strong Jamaican’, which was a finalist in the 2018 Jamaica Festival Song competition

The competition was open to artists of all ages, but showcases each group – adult and youth – separately as biennial events. This year marks the separation of the youth and adult age groups, which will alternate each year.

At the opening ceremony on Sunday, cash and prizes valued at over $1 million were presented to outstanding artists, Conard Stone, Esther Chin and Rene Johnson, who received the first, second and third-place awards, respectively.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Denzil Thorpe, said the Ministry is committed to creating avenues to foster the creative and cultural expressions of all Jamaicans.

He said the Competition and Exhibition is one such avenue that continues to act as a launching pad for the careers of a number of Jamaican artists.

Mr. Thorpe, who represented Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said that this year’s competition is special, since it marks the separation of the youth and adult age groups, which will alternate each year.

“This year is particularly special for the competition as it is the first time since its restructuring in 2005, that adult and junior entries will be judged in alternating years,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing the award-winning pieces from our vibrant and talented juniors in 2019,” Mr. Thorpe added.

The Permanent Secretary congratulated the artists and urged them to continue to pursue excellence “on whatever their canvas of choice.”

“The pieces displayed are exceptional, proving that only works from the cream of the crop entrants grace these walls,” he said.