Youth Clubs to be Revived

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (second left), interacts with (from left): Youth Empowerment Officer in the Ministry, Mrs. Paris-Michelle Barrett-Powell; Sashawney Clarke, Karisha Gayle, Natasia Foster and Matthew Gordon at the National Youth Symposium, held on Monday (August 13), at The Knutsford Court Hotel, in New Kingston.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, has announced that 51 youth liaison officers/youth club assistants will soon be dispatched in constituencies to help with reviving youth clubs and making them more sustainable.

He said these 51 persons have been trained with techniques to: form youth and service clubs, draft business plans for the clubs, inform community members of what they need to register a club and more importantly, how to transform clubs into social enterprises.

“So, those youth liaison officers have been trained, and it is now for us to deploy them across the parishes,” he said.

More young persons are to be trained to keep the programme going.

Mr. Green said he is elated that at least one of the 51 youth liaison officers will be assigned per parish and they will be paid for their service.

He explained that this project has stemmed from the ‘Charge Up’ initiative that was launched in 2017 during Youth Month in November, which was aimed at supporting the work of youth-based organisations in the country with grants primarily for the revival of youth clubs.

The State Minister said the theme of the National Youth Symposium: ‘Safe Spaces for Youth’, which was the same for International Youth Day 2018 (August 12), was in keeping with the mandate to revive and establish more ‘safe spaces’ for youth clubs across the island.

“Our theme is very fitting… Jamaica has recognised that we have to create avenues through which our young people can meet,” Mr. Green said.