Education Ministry Establishes Back-to-School Hotline, Email Address

A dedicated email address for back-to-school queries, as well as hotline numbers, has been established by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information to provide additional support to parents and teachers for back-to-school preparations.

This was disclosed by portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, who noted that the email – educate@educate.gov.jm, and telephone numbers – (888-EDU-CATE) 888-338-2283 or (888-SCH-TIME) 888-724-8463 will be accessible by Friday (October 2).

“Parents, teachers, if you have questions – you need to find out where to go, what to do – please call those numbers [or send an email],” she urged.

The Minister further informed that a back-to-school website/landing page, www.educate.gov.jm, has been created and is also scheduled to go live on Friday.

“This page will direct parents, teachers and students to the relevant documents and resources for online/distance learning, and the good news is that it will be zero-rated, meaning you do not have to have a data plan in order to access that site,” she noted, while addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday (September 30).

She said that town criers will be engaged to get the message out to parents especially those in rural areas and inner-city communities.

“Short videos are being created regarding using the learning management system and accessing other services,” Minister Williams said.

In the meantime, she informed that the Ministry began its youth empowerment and parent sessions on Wednesday (September 30), which will continue until Sunday (October 4).

“These will also be recorded for viewing when convenient,” she said.

Minister Williams said that this support for back-to-school preparations, as well as other interventions being provided by the Ministry, is as a result of extensive dialogue and consultations with stakeholders.

“Our hope is that despite the obvious challenges brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will be able to have a good year of teaching and learning this term in the virtual environment,” she said.