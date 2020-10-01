JIS News
COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Coronavirus
October 1, 2020
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
 

Confirmed Cases

 

 73 6,555
SEX CLASSIFICATION

 

    
Males 31 2,970
Females               42 3,566
Under Investigation 0 19
AGE RANGE 3 years to 87 years  

1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
 

Clarendon

 1 365
 

Hanover

 1 62
 

KSA

 40 2,442
 

Manchester

 1 286
 

Portland

 0 271
 

St. Ann

 0 262
 

St. Catherine

 9 1,506
 

St. Elizabeth

 0 164
 

St. James

 13 478
 

St. Mary

 2 161
 

St. Thomas

 1 362
 

Trelawny

 3 77
 

Westmoreland

 2 119
 

COVID-19 TESTING

 

    
Samples Tested

 

 350

 

 78,972
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 16  
Results Positive

 

 73 6,555
Results Negative

 

  

 

 72,356
Results Pending

 

   61
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 4* 111

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 6

 
Deaths under investigation 1 11
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 124 1,991
Active Cases 73 4,363
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

  

 

 

 11
Number in Home Quarantine   21,485
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised  

 

 127
Patients Moderately Ill

 

  

 

 

 30
Patients Critically Ill

 

  

 

 17
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 480
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 390
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 803
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 73 4,646

 

The four (4) newly classified COVID-related deaths are:
1. A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine.
2. A 74-year-old female from St. Catherine.
3. A 75-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
4. A 69-year-old-male from Westmoreland.

