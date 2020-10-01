COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Member of Parliament for Central Kingston, Donovon Williams (left); Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor, Delroy Williams (second left); and Managing Director, Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (third left), tour the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project along Port Royal Street, downtown, Kingston on Tuesday (September 29). Also pictured is Managing Director for coastal engineering firm, Smith Warner International, Jamel Banton.

Click to view more