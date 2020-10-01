COVID-19 update for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
Confirmed Cases
|73
|6,555
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|31
|2,970
|Females
|42
|3,566
|Under Investigation
|0
|19
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 87 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|
Clarendon
|1
|365
|
Hanover
|1
|62
|
KSA
|40
|2,442
|
Manchester
|1
|286
|
Portland
|0
|271
|
St. Ann
|0
|262
|
St. Catherine
|9
|1,506
|
St. Elizabeth
|0
|164
|
St. James
|13
|478
|
St. Mary
|2
|161
|
St. Thomas
|1
|362
|
Trelawny
|3
|77
|
Westmoreland
|2
|119
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|350
|78,972
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|16
|Results Positive
|73
|6,555
|Results Negative
|
|72,356
|Results Pending
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|111
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|6
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|11
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|124
|1,991
|Active Cases
|73
|4,363
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|
|11
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,485
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|
|127
|Patients Moderately Ill
|
|30
|Patients Critically Ill
|
|17
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|480
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|390
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|803
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|73
|4,646
The four (4) newly classified COVID-related deaths are:
1. A 70-year-old female from St. Catherine.
2. A 74-year-old female from St. Catherine.
3. A 75-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
4. A 69-year-old-male from Westmoreland.