New Truck to Boost Western Parks and Markets Limited’s Operational Capacity

Western Parks and Markets (WPM) Waste Management Limited’s Regional Operations Manager, Garnet Edmondson, says the new garbage truck, which was recently donated to the entity by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), will serve to significantly improve service delivery and bolster WPM’s operational capacity.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Edmondson said the new vehicle has increased the number of Government-owned garbage units serving the Western Region to 28.

The area incorporates the parishes of Trelawny, Hanover, Westmoreland and St. James.

The new unit has been assigned to serve the communities of Granville, Flanker, and Mount Salem in St. James.

The truck was on display at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay on Wednesday (September 30), and was examined by newly installed Mayor, Councillor Leeroy Williams.

Mr. Edmondson assured residents of the beneficiary communities that “they will be seeing a more efficient garbage-collection system”.

He expressed gratitude to JSIF for the truck, noting that the partnership with the agency over the years has benefited not only WPM but communities in western Jamaica.

“Two years ago, we went into partnership with JSIF and they provided us with some communal bins. As part of the deal [for] us consistently keeping those communities clean, they [committed] a truck [and] what you see here is the result of us keeping those communities clean. So they awarded us this brand-new truck to aid in the process, and as the Minister [of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie] said, [despite] COVID-19, we are on track to securing other units,” Mr. Edmondson said.

For his part, Mayor Williams also thanked JSIF for donating the truck, noting that it will strengthen garbage collection across St. James.

He informed that the St. James Municipal Corporation, which he also chairs, will continue to support the WPM to improve waste management in the parish.

“As the mayor of Montego Bay, one of my priorities is to ensure that the city is kept clean. Therefore, it is necessary that the Municipal Corporation work closely with the National Solid Waste Management Authority. Of course, equipment is needed if we are to have a clean city. So with the addition of this truck, I am sure it will improve their capacity to keep the city very clean,” Councillor Williams said.

The truck was provided through JSIF’S Integrated Community Development Project (ICDP), which is designed to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and social services as well as contribute to increased safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile inner-city communities across Jamaica.